‘Safe And 99% Effective’: Birth Control Pill For Men May Soon Become Reality

Written by Timothy Huzar — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

The research presented at the American Chemical Society (ACS) spring meeting 2022 lays the ground for clinical trials to see if the contraceptive is effective in human males.

Scientists may be inching closer to developing the first nonhormonal contraceptive pill for men after receiving promising results from animal trials.

There are many birth control options available to women. However, for some women, these can have side effects. In contrast, there are two forms of birth control for men: the male condom and vasectomy. Both have few notable side effects and serious complications are rare.

Consequently, women tend to bear the burden of responsibility for managing contraception and experience the side effects of using contraceptives.

This burden may be addressed if scientists develop safe and effective male contraceptives.

“Despite advances in reproductive healthcare, women are still forced to spend their fertile years shouldering the responsibility of contraception,” a British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) spokesperson told Medical News Today.

“Although vasectomies are available, we’ve seen a huge decrease in funding for the procedure across the United Kingdom, with some areas heavily restricting or defunding access for those who want it,” they said.

FEMALE VS. MALE BIRTH CONTROL

“For over 100 years now, contraceptive research has focused largely on developing birth control that either stops women from ovulating or makes it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus. Meanwhile, recent studies on male contraception have fallen by the wayside because the side effects are judged to be too burdensome — despite the prevailing expectation of what women are willing to endure to avoid pregnancy.“

– The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS)

“Coupled with a lack of funding and research interest into methods of contraception for men, the bottom line is that few have seen the benefit — financial or otherwise — in working to provide reliable contraceptives for men,” the spokesperson explained.

Prof. Richard Anderson, Ph.D., Elsie Inglis professor of clinical reproductive science and the deputy director of the Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh Scotland, told MNT that research on nonhormonal male contraceptives had taken place but had not resulted in an effective contraceptive in humans.

“The hormonal approach to male contraception continues to be developed, but men make millions of sperm every moment, and that needs to be completely stopped. There have also been some very promising approaches to a nonhormonal method, but often these haven’t worked or had safety issues when the studies have moved from the lab/animal models to humans,” said Prof. Anderson, who was not involved in the research.

MNT also spoke with Md Abdullah al-Noman, a graduate student at the Institute for Therapeutics Discovery and Development at the University of Minnesota, who presented the research at ACS Spring 2022.

“Most female contraceptives target sex hormones such as estrogen and progesterone. Efforts have been made to develop male birth control pills by targeting the male sex hormone testosterone. But that leads to side effects such as weight gain, depression, increased level of LDL, etc,” he said.

“Since men do not have to suffer the consequences of pregnancy, the threshold for side effects from birth control pills is rather low. This is a big barrier to developing a male contraceptive. That’s why we are trying to develop nonhormonal birth control pills to avoid hormonal side effects.“

– Md Abdullah al-Noman