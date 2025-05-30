Rules for Portable Batteries on Planes Are Changing. Here’s What to Know.

The rules around flying with portable batteries are becoming more confusing as some airlines and governments change their policies, citing the risk of fires.

Southwest Airlines is the first of the four biggest U.S. carriers to tighten its rules, citing incidents involving batteries on flights across airlines. Starting Wednesday, it will require passengers to keep portable chargers visible while using them.

Airlines in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong have also either changed their rules in a similar way or banned the use of portable chargers in-flight since a fire destroyed an Air Busan plane on the tarmac in South Korea in January. It was one of several recent aviation episodes that made travelers anxious.

There is no definitive link between portable batteries and the Air Busan fire, and an investigation is underway.