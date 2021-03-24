Romantic Long-Distance Relationship Birthday Ideas

Being in a long-distance relationship (LDR) has its ups and downs, but there are some moments you truly feel your partner’s absence more. Celebrations like holidays and birthdays can feel sad without your sweetheart by your side. However, even if you can’t be there in person, you can still surprise your girlfriend or boyfriend with some romantic gestures that will make their birthday memorable. Until the day you’re able to be together full-time, here are ways to make an LDR birthday celebration romantic and fun for both of you.

Send a Handwritten Letter

When’s the last time you received a letter in the mail? Write your partner a romantic poem or letter expressing your feelings on some high-end stationery. Spritz some of your perfume or cologne on the paper so it smells like you as soon as they open the envelope. You can even tuck little things inside like a picture of the two of you or a gift card. If you want to go the extra mile, plan ahead and arrange to have a different note arrive on the days leading up to their birthday. You could make these clues for a big gift or surprise that you’ve arranged, whether it’s a scavenger hunt or even an unexpected visit.

Dine Together Virtually

Ask your partner to choose a restaurant in both of your neighborhoods and pay for the cost of dinner. Order your separate dishes and enjoy them together over a candlelit FaceTime call. You could even pick out some wine and have it sent to their doorstep ahead of time. Make it extra sweet by arranging a bouquet, as flowers are a great birthday gift, and you can learn all about the best flowers to say “happy birthday” with a free online guide. Explore the different flowers and their meanings to make an arrangement that’s truly personal.

Make Them a Book

Write a book for their birthday that lists one reason you love them for every year they’ve been alive. You can incorporate images of the two of you or even commission an artist to create some illustrations.

You can easily print your book on-demand and arrange it in a special birthday gift box that includes some other small tokens of affection. Include snippets of text messages and emails you’ve exchanged over the course of your relationship. You might choose to start chronologically and add timestamps so they can read the story of your love unfold page by page.

Make Them a Playlist

We might not have mixtapes and boomboxes anymore, but the modern-day equivalent is still sweet and romantic. Put together a Spotify playlist for your partner that includes songs you both love as well as new tracks embedded with secret meanings in their lyrics.

You could even write them a short breakdown of each song and explain why you chose it and how it reminds you of them. You might decide to reveal the playlist to them that night when you’re both video chatting; hanging out and listening to the songs together while offering your sweet explanations could truly make your partner feel loved and cherished by you.