Rock & Roll Legends To Share Their Memories During Virtual Roundtable Discussion

They’re Doing it Again!

Joseph Mirrione, the creator of the popular Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp concert series, will be moderating an online, virtual, roundtable discussion with three iconic 1960s pop recording artists on Tuesday, April 28 at 3:00 PM (Eastern Time.)

Due to the overwhelming popularity of Mirrione’s first virtual event that had close to 8000 participants, a new group of legendary performers were contacted to participate in roundtable number two.

Joining Mirrione will be Peter Noone (aka “Herman” of Herman’s Hermits), Bobby Miranda (the original lead singer of The Happenings) and Sandy Deanne (co-founder of Jay & The Americans.)

Peter Noone came to the world’s attention with songs like “There’s a Kind of Hush”, “Henry the VIII” and “Into Something Good,” even gracing the cover of Time magazine in April of 1965. His string of hits was followed by appearances on Broadway, on soap operas and as the host of VH1’s “My Generation.” More recently, he’s been touring the country playing the hits and hosting “Something Good” on the SiriusXM radio channel 60s on 6.

Bobby Miranda and his group, the Happenings, emerged from Patterson, New Jersey in 1966 with songs like “See You in September,” “I Got Rhythm” and “Go Away, Little Girl.”

Sandy Deanne co-founded Jay & the Americans whose hits spanned 1961 to 1970 with songs like “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “This Magic Moment” and “Only in America.”

“Our first roundtable was a blast. We had viewers from around the world. Nobody wanted it to end, including my guests,” Mirrione said.

Mirrione promises there will be no talk about the “new normal,” no one will say “at this difficult time,” and no one will even be mentioning the names of this virus.

“We’re going to talk about influences, funny stories from the road and the kind of topics that are usually relegated to backstage chatter,” says Mirrione. “It’s a peek behind the curtain and a chance to get a more candid look at these three chart-toppers. Prepare to be entertained and have a good time.”

Mirrione is the creator of the Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp brand including “Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live!” and “Stars of the Sixties” which feature original recording artists from the first two decades of rock and roll.

His company, Praia Entertainment Group currently produces and promotes concerts in 12 states and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

