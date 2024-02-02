RHOM Star’s Estranged Husband Herman Echevarria Died Of Natural Causes

Updated February 2, 2024 – Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria is accusing her stepsons of attempting to seize her Miami Beach mansion and luxury Maserati car just months after her husband’s unexpected death, according to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com. (DailyMail)

Miami authorities have closed the brief investigation into the death of Hialeah political fixer Herman Echevarria, the estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria.

“The death certificate was signed by his physician,” said Miami-Dade Medical Examiner spokesman Darren Caprara. “That means he died of natural causes, and we didn’t have to do an autopsy.”

The incident report finally released by Miami Police shows Echevarria was in bed in apartment 3507, a $1 million-rental in the same building as the Epic Hotel across from AmericanAirlines Arena, when he died.

He could’ve been dead for at least two days when he was discovered in the morning of Sept. 26.

The report shows his body was found by building manager Joseph Bier, who was accompanied by Martin Fernandez, Echevarria’s partner in a new health care business, Pedro Rosello, wife Alexia’s ex-husband, and Peter Rosello, Alexia’s son with Pedro.

According to the report, the threesome had not heard from the 61-year-old since Sept. 24 and alerted Bier. Peter may have been the last who saw Echeverria alive when he brought him his prescription drugs.

When the group opened Echevarria’s door with a master key, Pedro Rosello saw that Echevarria was laying on the bed face down and turned him over on his back, the report reads.

Police became aware of “medical issues” after they called Alexia, the report shows. The former reality TV star told them Echevarria had not been feeling well as of late.

Dr. Jose Orcasita, Echevarria’s family doctor, confirmed he pronounced him dead.

“I can’t tell you what I was treating him for because of confidentiality laws,” the doctor said.