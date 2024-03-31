By Mady Lanni

Whether greeting a lifelong friend or welcoming a stranger you’re meeting for the first time, what is your go-to way to greet and welcome someone?

From a hug to a double-cheek kiss, a handshake, or a smile, welcomes, and greetings vary depending on where you live and what state you are from.

At Preply, we believe that how we greet and welcome each other reflects our culture and language. So, we asked over 1,000 Americans about their go-to greetings and gestures, favorite ways to say hello, and how they feel about different forms of welcome.

Key Takeaways * The least welcoming states are Missouri, Massachusetts, and Illinois. * Most Americans greet strangers with a handshake (60%), smile (47%), or by making eye contact (25%). * Over 1 in 5 Americans say they aren’t comfortable with physical contact when greeting. * 30% of Americans don’t smile at strangers. * Nearly 1 in 5 people from Wisconsin avoid a stranger completely while walking by. * The most welcoming states are Vermont, Maine, and Hawaii.* The least welcoming states are Missouri, Massachusetts, and Illinois.* Most Americans greet strangers with a handshake (60%), smile (47%), or by making eye contact (25%).* Over 1 in 5 Americans say they aren’t comfortable with physical contact when greeting.* 30% of Americans don’t smile at strangers.* Nearly 1 in 5 people from Wisconsin avoid a stranger completely while walking by.

Where Americans are the most and least welcoming

Our research reveals that greetings are more than just good manners – they’re a glimpse into how open and hospitable a state is. And guess what? The upper Northeast takes the crown, with Vermont and Maine being the most welcoming.

With abundant natural landscapes and low population, these states are perfect for those seeking a peaceful getaway. Visitors are sure to be warmly welcomed by the locals who take pride in sharing their state’s treasures.

On the other end, Missouri comes in as the least welcoming. Sitting comfortably between the south and the midwest, Missouri residents are stereotypically known for their warm and welcoming nature. However, some may find their reserved or cautious demeanor to be a bit standoffish. Massachusetts isn’t too far ahead, living up to its somewhat unfriendly fame.

A smile, a handshake, a hug? How Americans greet each other by state

Have you ever walked by a stranger who gave you a friendly smile or a wave? In some states, that’s a standard way to give a welcome greeting, while others prefer to look away.

When asked if smiling at strangers is a standard practice, one Reddit user said, “Almost always! I’d like to think a smile would make me feel better, if maybe I could make someone’s day slightly better with a smile.”

Another Reddit user disagreed and said, “No, I do not. Mainly because when I do, the majority of people just look at me blankly and keep walking.”

Depending on where you are, the expected way to welcome or greet a stranger may vary, and our research can help you navigate which greeting is best suited for each state.

In Delaware and Rhode Island, strangers are mainly greeted with eye contact. Conversely, in states such as Alabama and Mississippi, where Southern hospitality is the cultural norm, strangers are welcomed with a smile, reflecting a tradition of warmth and courtesy.

As for strangers walking by, people in North Dakota prefer to completely change directions to avoid being welcoming, potentially due to prioritizing privacy or having a reserved demeanor.

Delaware residents prefer to use a fake phone call as an excuse not to acknowledge a stranger walking by. Whether they’re nervous or don’t want to be friendly, a fake phone call is arguably a warmer tactic than in South Dakota, where they prefer to avoid the stranger walking by completely.

Language expert Sylvia Johnson says, “If a place seems less gesture-oriented, it doesn’t mean they’re not friendly; they just communicate differently. These differences make our interactions rich and diverse. This is a big part of how a place can seem welcoming or not, reminding us that so much of how we connect goes beyond words.”

Idaho greets a stranger with a smile, while South Dakota is less welcoming.

A hug, a smile, or a wave are just a few ways Americans greet and welcome each other. Each gesture plays a pivotal role in expressing warmth and friendliness. So, which state is most likely to welcome you with open arms (literally), and which chooses to walk the other way?

A hug is the favored greeting in Montana, New Mexico, and Louisiana, while cheek kisses are common in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Florida. This is no surprise in Florida, considering the large Spanish-speaking population. And a double-cheek kiss? That’s just another day in the life of a Spanish speaker!

Delaware leads with 3 out of 4 people offering a friendly hug to strangers. In Maryland, a casual fist bump is the preferred greeting. Based on these findings and previous observations regarding the varying degrees of welcoming states, it appears residents in the Northeast are a bit mixed.

Overall, this simply highlights the diverse and distinctive nature of each state’s social norms and cultural customs regarding greetings and the unique characters we can find across America.

From Baby Boomers to Gen Z: Which generations are the most welcoming?

It’s not just states that differ in their greetings – generations do too!

The way different generations express welcome reflects their unique social dynamics. Baby Boomers love a good hug, while Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X prefer a warm smile.

Gen Z tends to go for a smile when meeting new people, while Millennials typically opt for a formal handshake. And, a fun fact? Almost 30% of Gen Z feel a bit awkward with physical contact and would even fake a phone call to avoid saying hello. Having spent a few years in school or entering the workforce during COVID, Gen Z may have social anxieties that lead them to prefer ignoring people entirely instead of being more open.

A welcoming way to say hello

There’s something about the various ways people say hello in different states. It shows the unique cultures that make up a country or a culture truly special. Embracing this diversity just makes us appreciate each other more.

Sometimes, words aren’t the only way to communicate. Non-verbal cues hold great power as well. Our research shows that the simplest of gestures can speak volumes, and in many cases, it’s the unspoken that does the trick.

Sylvia Johnson notes that “People’s favorite ways to say hello, their usual greetings and gestures, and how they react to different forms of welcome show a lot about who they are. From a smile to a handshake, how we welcome others is tied to our cultural norms and traditions.”

So, next time you’re on the road don’t forget that a smile, a handshake, or even a wave can go a long way in building bridges across cultural and geographic divides.

