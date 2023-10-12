Revealed: America’s Hardest To Understand States

By Nadiia Mykhalevych

Have you ever wondered why your friends and family from another part of the country have completely different slang than you? No matter where you are from and what part of the United States you live in, you’re bound to have words you grew up with that others have never heard of.

So which state’s slang has the most Americans stumped? To find out, we quizzed over 1,000 U.S. residents on various slang from all 50 states to determine which ones people couldn’t accurately define – and what we found might surprise you.

Key takeaways:

Maine was the hardest to understand, with over 88% of people defining the state’s slang incorrectly

was the most understood, with only 7% of people getting the state’s slang wrong Only 1% of Americans could correctly define what “taverns” means in South Dakota

Having “jiffy feet” in Florida means you have dirty feet, but 43% thought it meant having talented dance moves

Your state’s slang may be harder to understand than you think

Have you ever traveled to a different state and felt like you suddenly landed in a foreign country? Well, you’re not alone! Some states in our great nation have unique slang words that can leave us scratching our heads. Check out how well other Americans could define your state’s slang:

Turns out, Maine takes the crown for being the most misunderstood state when it comes to slang, while Arkansas is the clear winner in terms of being the most understood. Some state slang is harder to understand because it comes from unique regional influences, history, and cultural diversity. It’s fun to think about how the words we learn and use while growing up can be such a clear mirror of our family’s background and the states we come from. It’s like a linguistic fingerprint that connects us to our unique cultural heritage.

It’s not a “sloppy joe” in South Dakota, it’s a “tavern” – and more state slang meanings revealed

It turns out that there are a few phrases and words that left many Americans scratching their heads! Our findings highlighted that certain phrases can be a bit of a mystery to some folks. From the word “carry” in Mississippi to “Blucifer” in Colorado, there were quite a few state sayings that Americans all over found hard to decipher.

Other states also stood out for having some funny misunderstandings:

In Florida, if someone says you have “jiffy feet,” you have dirty feet from not wearing shoes. 43% of respondents thought that “jiffy feet” meant you have talented dance moves.

Kansans may go out for “concrete” after dinner, a popular ice-cream treat – but 45% of people thought “concrete” was slang for a sidewalk in Kansas.

In Pennsylvania, you might hear “yinz” used as a word for “you all.” Surprisingly, over 1 in 3 respondents thought “yinz” was an entirely made-up word that meant nothing.

If you’re spending a summer in Arizona, you’ll likely hear the term “haboob,” which refers to the large dust storms during the monsoon season. 1 in 3 Americans thought “haboob” was a derogatory insult about a person in AZ.

West Virginians often call skunks “polecats” – however, over 1 in 4 Americans thought “polecat” was slang for an adult entertainer in this state.

Always remember where you are from and be willing to learn from others

Next time you’re with someone from a different state than you, ask them if they can define one of your state’s slang words. Their answers may give you both something to chuckle about!

By immersing yourself in the local culture and chatting with the friendly locals, you’ll soon be able to decode these mysterious slang words. Culture truly does impact how you speak – why not learn more about the intricacies of the English language and culture with an English language tutor from Preply?

Methodology

Phrases and terms were compiled for each state from onlyinyourstate.com and enjoytravel.com, ensuring unique slang was used for each. These phrases were then tested in a survey of 1,028 U.S. residents in September 2023 to determine what states have the hardest-to-understand slang.