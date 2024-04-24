Restoring Sight Is Possible Now With Optogenetics

By Andrew Zaleski

As a child, Max Hodak learned to develop film in a darkroom with his late grandfather who was almost blind.

Hodak’s grandfather had retinitis pigmentosa, a congenital disease that affects one out of every 5,000 people — more than 2 million worldwide. Most people with the condition are born with their sight intact. Over time they lose peripheral vision first, then central vision, and finally, their sight, sometimes as early as middle age.

“He clearly had this career and was a photographer, and I saw that,” Hodak said of his grandfather, who became an aerospace engineer and briefly worked on heat shields for spacecraft. “But most of my memories as a kid was that he was pretty profoundly blind.”

Possible solutions, though, are within reach. Science, a start-up company in Alameda, Calif., has designed a visual prosthesis called the Science Eye which could restore vision, albeit in a limited form, in people with retinitis pigmentosa. Hodak, its CEO, co-founded the startup after a stint at Elon Musk’s company Neuralink. Other companies such as Paris-based biotechnology company GenSight Biologics and Bionic Sight in New York are also experimenting with methods to restore sight.

All are basing their work on a research tool in neuroscience called optogenetics, a form of gene therapy that delivers proteins called opsins via injection into the eye to boost the light sensitivity of cells in the retina, the layer of tissue at the rear of the eyeball.

Max Hodak, CEO of Science, left, works with some employees at their engineering lab in Alameda, Calif. (Carolyn Fong for The Washington Post)

A medical benchtop projector uses digital micro-mirror devices (DMDs) to track the eye and pattern light onto the retina where optogenetically modified cells translate the visual signals into neural information. (Carolyn Fong for The Washington Post)

Therapeutic optogenetic therapy for vision restoration certainly has promise, according to Anand Swaroop, a senior investigator at the National Eye Institute in Bethesda, Md., who has worked on inherited retinal degeneration for close to four decades. But there’s still room for improvement.

“At least at this stage, it seems to be very good in cases where someone is completely blind,” Swaroop said. “You should be able to find your way around. You’re not going to bump into things, which is great. But you’re not going to be distinguishing many different features.”

How optogenetics work

In normal vision, light enters the eye through the lens and forms an image on the retina. The retina itself is composed of several different types of cells, mainly photoreceptors. Photoreceptors are light-sensing cells shaped like rods and cones that contain opsins. Normally, photoreceptors convert light into electrical signals that travel to the retina’s ganglion cells, which in turn transmit those electrical signals via the optic nerve into the brain. That’s how you’re reading the words on this page right now.

