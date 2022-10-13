Resilience Linked To Improved Health Outcomes For Older Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

By Jessica Norris — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

A​ new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older adults diagnosed with T2D who had high levels of psychological resilience were more likely to have better physical functioning, higher quality of life, and a lower likelihood of frailty and self-reported disability.

A​s the population ages, experts are working to understand factors that influence healthy aging and encourage a better quality of life. Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a chronic metabolic disorder that can impact long-term health outcomes.

T2D and psychological resilience

Psychological resilience, or just resilience, depends on people’s ability to respond and adapt to complex events like stress or trauma. It has to do with bouncing back after experiencing hardship.

Anamara Ritt-Olson, Ph.D., an associate professor of health, society, and behavior at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Irvine, not involved in the study, explained resilience to MNT in this way:

“Resilience is the incredibly common ability to both withstand and bounce back from adversity. It is the armor that we wear to weather the difficulties of life. We are often put in the spin cycle of life, but resiliency allows us to come out relatively unharmed.”

Both internal and external factors impact resilience. People are different, so their levels of resilience are also different. For example, adults with greater levels of social support are more likely to have more robust levels of resilience.

Resilience can impact many aspects of people’s lives, including how they cope with chronic conditions. T2D is a chronic metabolic disorder that affects the body’s ability to use glucose for energy.

It requires careful long-term management. If left unmanaged, it can lead to severe health complications like diabetic nephropathy and heart disease. Experts are still researching the best disease management methods and factors influencing long-term health outcomes.

Resilience’s impact on health