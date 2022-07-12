Research Identifies A Fat-Burning Molecule That May Help Fight Obesity

Written by Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

Brown fat cells People, and most other mammals, have two types of fat cells, or adipose tissue. White fat cells store energy; brown fat cells burn that energy to produce heat. However, unless the environment is cold — which, with central heating, it rarely is for most people — these brown fat cells are not needed. Modern humans eat a more energy-rich diet and move around less than our ancestors, which means we don’t really use our brown fat cells and accumulate white fat cells, leading to weight gain. The plentiful brown fat cells that keep newborns warm gradually cease to function and die away. “It has long been known that brown fat cells are full of mitochondria, which are a source of energy and heat. Brown fat cells are most abundant in infants and decrease with age.” – Dr. Mir Ali, bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, in an interview with Medical News Today The number of people who have severe obesity around the world continues to increase. That’s why scientists like study author Dr. Alexander Pfeifer from the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Bonn, are “looking for substances that stimulate brown fat and thus increase fat burning.”

A powerful molecule In a cell study, the researchers discovered that brown fat cells that were subjected to stress secreted large quantities of inosine, a natural purine. The inosine then activated other brown fat cells to start burning energy, and also converted some white fat cells into brown fat cells. They then investigated the effect of inosine in mice. Mice that were injected with inosine had a significantly greater oxygen consumption than those that were not, indicating higher energy use. The mice also developed more brown fat cells. Additionally, mice treated with inosine while on a high fat diet lost weight compared with controls, despite identical food intake. The researchers believe this observation may indicate a potential therapeutic value of inosine as a treatment for obesity.