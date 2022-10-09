Rehab in Florida: More Than Just Adequate

Looking for the right drug and alcohol rehab center in Florida can be a daunting task, especially when one is not sure what to look for. A lot more goes into rehab treatment than first meets the eye.

The ideal center is one that is well-prepared to welcome new clients with open arms, help them detox safely and comfortably, guide them through a variety of psychiatric treatments, and set them up for success long after they leave the center.

Of course, such steps all need to be taken within a clean, drug-free, and relaxing environment surrounded by a team of well-trained and genuinely caring professionals.

Starting Strong with Detox

The first step in treatment is often detox. During detox, individuals cease to use the substances that they are addicted to in an effort to recalibrate their bodies to a drug-free pre-addiction state. Simply put, during detox, clients will flush harmful substances and alcohol out of their system.

Detox can be as dangerous as it is uncomfortable, and it is often the biggest roadblock on the path of recovery. Many people try to detox on their own and find it extremely difficult to continue. Addiction triggers and cravings are difficult enough to control on their own, but when an individual is detoxing, they are very likely to experience one or several withdrawal symptoms.

At the very least, these withdrawal symptoms can be uncomfortable or even mildly painful, but at their worst, withdrawal symptoms can be dangerous, severely painful, and potentially life-threatening.

This is why detoxing in a comforting and, more importantly, safe environment gives individuals the best chance of successfully detoxing and allows them to continue with the rest of their addiction treatment.

The Core of Addiction Rehab: Residential Treatment

After completing detox, individuals can begin to work on their addiction. Residential treatment provides clients with a drug-free and supportive environment for a certain period of time. Clients may spend anywhere between 30 and 90 days in residential treatment. This program starts with either the creation or a review of a personalized treatment plan (for patients who had their treatment plans from when they first entered detox).

During this program, clients will attend a variety of individual and group therapy sessions to work on their addictions. Some of these therapies include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) which are both focused on altering how individuals perceive and respond to certain events. These therapies are scientifically backed in aiding individuals to recover from addiction.

In the downtime, however, guests can enjoy the abundance of activities available on campus. This is where the advantage of rehabbing in Florida kicks in. Clients can enjoy a variety of massage therapies, play sports on professionally-built courts, or simply just relax poolside on a hammock.

During downtimes, guests’ hours are their own, and the goal is to allow guests to distract themselves from their addiction and continue treatment the next day feeling stronger.

Discharge and the Journey Beyond

Completing a treatment program does not mean the journey is done just yet. In fact, the ideal rehab center will make sure you are well taken care of for the rest of your recovery.

Outpatient programs put a great deal of attention towards building supportive communities and relationships between guests and staff members. Such relationships become imperative to maintaining long-term sobriety.

Additionally, guests can expect to receive a range of services to help them reintegrate back into independent living. This can include services to help secure new employment or new housing arrangements.