Are you planning on extending your workforce soon? Or do you currently have open positions that you’re struggling to fill? If so, you might want to consider using a staffing agency.

A staffing agency acts as the ‘middleman’ between employers and candidates, helping to match qualified candidates to job openings. There are many advantages of using a staffing agency, especially if you’re a large, corporate business where the day-to-day workload can often dominate your time.

Here are a few reasons to use an agency to hire corporate talent and how you can get the best out of candidates for hiring success.

Gain Access to a Larger Pool of Candidates

Many roles are niche, especially if you’re hiring for roles within Tech or Finance, for example. Sometimes, it can be difficult to find the right candidate for the job and equally, someone who has the correct experience and qualifications to excel in the position advertised.

If you find that you’re struggling to gauge interest in the role or you simply can’t acquire the right talent, an agency can help you gain access to a larger pool of candidates. Many agencies use specialized Cloud Recruiting platforms to help businesses fill roles whereby they can also gain access to an ATS (Applicant Tracking System). This can help the recruiter monitor the entire recruitment process without it being labor intensive and can also help the recruiter deal with a larger number of applicants in a more streamlined way.

Speed Up Your Hiring Process

The job market has transformed over the last few years and, in turn, the recruitment process has become a lot longer. Gone are the days when businesses would hire simply based on one face-to-face interview. Today, many businesses use a series of stages to source the right talent, so you can imagine how long the process is both for the business and the candidate.

Want to speed things up? A staffing agency can help make the process quicker whilst streamlining the overall recruitment process. Staffing agencies also have access to a wide variety of already qualified candidates that are highly skilled and knowledgeable in various areas. Recruiters can tap into these immediately, solving any staffing issues you may have whilst filling the role quickly.

For example, if you’re specifically looking for someone who is specialized in designing casino games such as microgaming games, a recruiter can tap into their pool of talent and pull out any standout candidates that have experience in iGaming and the potential to excel in the role.

To Avoid the Costs of Bad Hires

There is nothing worse than hiring someone who turns out to not be the right fit. Not only is this time wasted from a recruitment point of view, but it can also hinder an organization’s team internally, especially if they have to wait another few weeks to find someone else. Additionally, businesses spend a lot of time training and onboarding new members of their team which, again, comes down to both time and money being wasted.

Remember, organizations have an agreement in place to pay staffing agencies a certain percentage for each role advertised, so you’ll want to ensure that you fight for the perfect candidate the first time around. Whilst staffing agencies can provide a quick turnaround during the hiring process, it’s important to hire based on the skill of the candidate, not just how soon they can start.

The Difficulty to Fill Temporary Vacancies

There are many temporary vacancies being advertised, even today. Many businesses hire for positions on a fixed-term contract – this can be for many reasons such as maternity leave or simply on the basis that the business only foresees the role in question being needed for so long. Many people look for stability during their job search and temporary vacancies don’t always promise this.

A staffing agency can help you find the right candidate who is also happy to work on these fixed-term contracts. They could be looking for a new adventure in a new city for a year, or they might want to try a certain career field to see if it’s right for them.

Types of Staffing Services Agencies Provide

Contract Staffing Services

If you have a range of temporary roles on offer, a contract staffing agency can help. These agencies hire workers on a short-term basis rather than recruiting permanent employees. With flexible working on the rise and the professional landscape shifting faster than ever, contract staffing is a preferred option for many employees and even employers.

Contract-to-hire Staffing Services

Contract-to-hire staffing agencies help employers find employees who can fill roles for the short term or for a set period of time. With these roles, employees have the potential to be brought on full-time at the end of the contract. Contract-to-hire employees are still legally under contract to work for the company, however, they are also employed by the agency they were recruited by. It’s important to remember that these employees are not freelancers, but simply self-employed.

Direct Hire Staffing Services

Direct hire is also another option for many businesses. A direct-hire staffing agency can help you fill a position long term. In the first instance, hires are recruited by staffing agencies and PEOs before becoming permanent employees of the company. The position is permanent and inclusive of all company benefits, which is another added benefit for employees who are hired through this route.

Remember, if you’re struggling to fill a position a staffing agency can help, no matter what industry you’re in! You don’t need to put yourself under pressure internally when there are people out there who can help.

Not only do staffing agencies help speed up the recruitment process, but they also have a bigger pool of talent to help you find the correct candidate for the job.