Each Raspberry Has About 100 Drupelets! Every Drupelet Could Be Considered A...

Updated March 30, 2024

(Posted July 31, 2017) National Raspberry Cake Day is jubilantly feasted each year on July 31. A raspberry cake is a cool and refreshing dessert that is a summertime favorite around the United States.

Raspberries are the edible fruit of a multitude of plant species in the genus Rubus of the rose family. The name also applies to the plants themselves.

4th Century AD – Roman agriculturist, Palladius, writes about raspberry cultivation — one of the earliest records of this berry’s cultivation.

5th Century – Medieval Europe uses the raspberry for medicine and in paintings; only the rich can afford to eat them at this time.

18th Century – After many British gardens grow berry bushes and plants, the cultivation of this fruit spreads around Europe.

1771 – William Price sells the first batch of cultivated raspberry plants in New York.

2019 – The world produces 822,493 tonnes of raspberries — Russia contributes to 21% of this total, followed by Mexico and Serbia.

Raspberries are woody stemmed perennials.

Raspberries are widely grown in all temperate regions of the World.

Raspberries are a very important commercial fruit crop.

At one time, raspberries were a midsummer crop. However, with new technology, cultivars and transportation, they can now be obtained year-round.

An individual raspberry weighs 0.11 – 0.18 oz.

An individual raspberry is made up of about 100 drupelets.

One raspberry bush can yield several hundred berries a year.

A raspberry has a hollow core once it is removed from the receptacle.

Raspberries are a rich source of vitamin C, manganese and dietary fiber.

Raspberries contain vitamin B1, vitamin B3, folic acid, magnesium, copper and iron.

The word “raspberry” seems to come from the Old French raspise, a term meaning “sweet rose-colored wine”.

Raspberries are a type of fruit known as an aggregate fruit. Aggregate fruits have flowers with multiple ovaries and each ovary produces drupelets around a core formed by the flower. Each drupelet could actually be considered a separate fruit.

There are over 200 different known species of raspberries but only 2 species are grown on a large scale.

The term “raspberry” for a flapping noise made with the tongue and mouth seems to have originated in the Cockney dialect of England. The sound was originally called a raspberry tart, and was later shortened to raspberry.

Raspberries have been crossed with other berries to form new species.

The loganberry is a cross between raspberries and blackberries. The boysenberry is a cross between red raspberries, blackberries and loganberries. The nessberry is a cross between a dewberry, raspberry, and blackberry and other crosses include laxtonberries, veitchberries, and mahdiberries.

The people of Troy, in modern-day Turkey, were the first to note an appreciation of the raspberry fruit.

Raspberries are a wonderful source of vitamin C, containing 40 percent of a person’s daily needs.

Sources:

National day Calendar

Mobile-cuisine