Each Raspberry Has About 100 Drupelets! Every Drupelet Could Be Considered A Separate Fruit

Updated March 30, 2024
(Posted July 31, 2017) National Raspberry Cake Day is jubilantly feasted each year on July 31. A raspberry cake is a cool and refreshing dessert that is a summertime favorite around the United States.
Raspberries are the edible fruit of a multitude of plant species in the genus Rubus of the rose family. The name also applies to the plants themselves.
- 4th Century AD – Roman agriculturist, Palladius, writes about raspberry cultivation — one of the earliest records of this berry’s cultivation.
- 5th Century – Medieval Europe uses the raspberry for medicine and in paintings; only the rich can afford to eat them at this time.
- 18th Century – After many British gardens grow berry bushes and plants, the cultivation of this fruit spreads around Europe.
- 1771 – William Price sells the first batch of cultivated raspberry plants in New York.
- 2019 – The world produces 822,493 tonnes of raspberries — Russia contributes to 21% of this total, followed by Mexico and Serbia.
- Raspberries are woody stemmed perennials.
- Raspberries are widely grown in all temperate regions of the World.
- Raspberries are a very important commercial fruit crop.
- At one time, raspberries were a midsummer crop. However, with new technology, cultivars and transportation, they can now be obtained year-round.
- An individual raspberry weighs 0.11 – 0.18 oz.
- An individual raspberry is made up of about 100 drupelets.
- One raspberry bush can yield several hundred berries a year.
- A raspberry has a hollow core once it is removed from the receptacle.
- Raspberries are a rich source of vitamin C, manganese and dietary fiber.
- Raspberries contain vitamin B1, vitamin B3, folic acid, magnesium, copper and iron.
- The word “raspberry” seems to come from the Old French raspise, a term meaning “sweet rose-colored wine”.
- Raspberries are a type of fruit known as an aggregate fruit. Aggregate fruits have flowers with multiple ovaries and each ovary produces drupelets around a core formed by the flower. Each drupelet could actually be considered a separate fruit.
- There are over 200 different known species of raspberries but only 2 species are grown on a large scale.
- The term “raspberry” for a flapping noise made with the tongue and mouth seems to have originated in the Cockney dialect of England. The sound was originally called a raspberry tart, and was later shortened to raspberry.
- Raspberries have been crossed with other berries to form new species.
- The loganberry is a cross between raspberries and blackberries. The boysenberry is a cross between red raspberries, blackberries and loganberries. The nessberry is a cross between a dewberry, raspberry, and blackberry and other crosses include laxtonberries, veitchberries, and mahdiberries.
- The people of Troy, in modern-day Turkey, were the first to note an appreciation of the raspberry fruit.
- Raspberries are a wonderful source of vitamin C, containing 40 percent of a person’s daily needs.
