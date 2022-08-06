Rainy Weekend Across Florida; Eyeing The Tropics

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon as the sea breezes set up. Heavy rain is possible, especially in the western portions of South Florida. The east coast metro area will be breezy. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches and will be increasing this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring some sun with a few storms in the morning, but the afternoon will see plenty of showers on a brisk breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. The late afternoon and evening could be quite stormy near the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet today, but a wave is expected to emerge from the African coast in a day or so. The National Weather Service gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days, but we’ll keep an eye on it.