Rainy Week Ahead needs pix

Monday features clouds, a bit of sun, periods of showers, and some afternoon storms as a weak front moves through. Showers will continue into the evening, and heavy rain is possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Monday through the middle of the week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s in suburban Miami-Dade and Broward, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring breezy conditions, lots of clouds and some sun at times., along with periods of showers lasting into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy again with clouds and lots of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and plenty of showers. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.