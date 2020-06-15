Home Weather Rainy Week Ahead For South Florida

Rainy Week Ahead For South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area and good sun to start along the Gulf coast.   But all of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring good sun in the morning, but clouds, showers, and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun to start, with clouds, showers and storms popping up in spots during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for more widespread coverage of showers and storms on Thursday, but there will be periods of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms, with some periods of sun along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR