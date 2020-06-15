Rainy Week Ahead For South Florida

Monday features plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area and good sun to start along the Gulf coast. But all of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring good sun in the morning, but clouds, showers, and storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun to start, with clouds, showers and storms popping up in spots during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for more widespread coverage of showers and storms on Thursday, but there will be periods of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms, with some periods of sun along the Gulf coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.