Home Weather Rainy Week Ahead For Florida Beginning Monday; Eyeing The Tropics

Rainy Week Ahead For Florida Beginning Monday; Eyeing The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/close-up-wet-female-hands-rain_13181004.htm#query=rain&position=21&from_view=search

Monday features mostly sunny skies in the morning in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning.  Look for heavy rain in the afternoon and evening as more showers and storms move in.  Tuesday’s highs will be low 90s.

Wednesday will feature some sun and periods of showers and storms in the morning, increasing during the afternoon into the evening.  Expect heavy rain and localized flooding in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will continue the pattern of sun and sporadic showers and storms in the morning, followed by heavy rain and possibly a storm as well in the afternoon and evening.  Localized flooding is possible.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another day with periods of heavy rain as showers and storms move through.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching the wave that’s now nearing the Cape Verde Islands.  The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a low chance of development over the next several days.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here