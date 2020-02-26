Home Weather Rainy, Then Chilly In Florida Wednesday

Rainy, Then Chilly In Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features showers and a few storms on a brisk breeze as a strong cold front moves into South Florida.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast on what will not be a good beach day.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s — but look for temperatures to drop off sharply after dark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday morning will be cool, with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.  The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze, and a few lingering east coast showers will be around in the morning.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s.  While we’ll see plenty of sun, we won’t warm up much.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will start with another chilly morning, so be ready for lows in the 40s again.  Another sunny day will lead to highs near the 70 degree mark.

Sunday morning will be unseasonably cold again, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.  Then we’ll see another sunny day.  Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR