Rainy, Then Chilly In Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features showers and a few storms on a brisk breeze as a strong cold front moves into South Florida. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast on what will not be a good beach day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s — but look for temperatures to drop off sharply after dark.

Thursday morning will be cool, with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze, and a few lingering east coast showers will be around in the morning. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s. While we’ll see plenty of sun, we won’t warm up much. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will start with another chilly morning, so be ready for lows in the 40s again. Another sunny day will lead to highs near the 70 degree mark.

Sunday morning will be unseasonably cold again, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Then we’ll see another sunny day. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees.