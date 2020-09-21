Rainy Monday, Front On The Way To Florida; Watching The Tropics

Monday features sun and clouds to start, giving way to a strong breeze with showers and storms as the season’s first front moves through. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, thanks to swells from Hurricane Teddy. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions, with a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s — with lower humidity than we’ve experienced in a while.

Wednesday will see good sun, a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze, and some afternoon showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast includes lots of clouds and widespread showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Beta was holding its own on Sunday as it moved slowly toward the Texas coast. Beta’s maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour at midday, and the storm was about 180 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Hurricane Teddy was about 300 miles south-southeast of Bermuda at midday on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds were 105 miles per hour. Teddy will bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda Sunday night into Monday.

Elsewhere, Wilfred is now a tropical depression in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to dissipate in a day or two. Finally, Extratropical Cyclone Paulette has a medium chance of regaining some tropical characteristics a few hundred miles south of the Azores.