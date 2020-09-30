Rain Returns Wednesday

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of clouds along the Gulf coast. Showers and storms will move in during the day along a weak front. Minor flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Heavy downpours are possible in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in some locations. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will see more of the same — plenty of clouds and showers, storms in spots, and periods of heavy rain. Look for a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes clouds, showers, and storms once again. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching for an area of low pressure that is expected to form in the western Caribbean in a few days. This would have a medium chance of becoming a depression this weekend.