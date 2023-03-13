Home Weather Rain Is On The Way

Rain Is On The Way

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features breezy conditions with good sun in the morning.  But showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and evening, especially near the Gulf coast, as a front approaches.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Then the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature another cool morning, followed by some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see another cool start.  Then look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and good sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

