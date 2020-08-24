Quick Takes On The Lexus UX

For 2020, the Lexus UX features Android Auto™ functionality on all vehicles. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) is now available with Blind Spot Monitor, previously Park Assist, as an optional feature. Additionally, Lexus Enform trial periods have been updated for Remote, Wi-Fi and Service Connect to align with the brand standard.

A CROSSOVER FOR THE URBAN DWELLER

Infused with dynamic attitude, the 2020 Lexus UX is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanor, making it a unique entry in the luxury compact crossover segment.

The 2020 UX is the first Lexus constructed on the Global Architecture Compact (GA-C) platform. A lightweight yet super-rigid structure, extremely low center of gravity and refined suspension tuning endow the UX with exemplary handling agility and ride comfort, along with a distinctive driving personality.

The 2020 Lexus UX is available in two versions: the front-wheel drive UX 200 is powered by a high-efficiency 2.0?liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with a 10-speed Direct Shift Continuously Variable Transmission (DCVT), while the all-wheel drive UX 250h pairs an even higher-efficiency version of the 2.0?liter gas engine with a fourth-generation hybrid drive system engineered specifically for this platform.

EXTERIOR DESIGN AND AERODYNAMICS

The 2020 Lexus UX is a leap forward in the compact luxury crossover segment. The signature grille, though sharing its basic form with other Lexus models, is unique to the UX.

It features a block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements gradually changing in shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem. The grille creates an intriguing three-dimensional appearance changing with the viewing angle.

The headlamp design completes the UX’s face, giving it a determined, confident gaze. LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature. These appear like brows above the standard bi-LED headlights or the optional ultra-small 3-projector LED units.

The full-width rear lights project a distinctive nighttime signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the center, measuring just 1/8” thin at its narrowest point.

The vehicle’s basic form flows out from the lines of the signature grille to envelop the cabin. Crisp, prominent sculpted surfaces and dramatically flared front and rear fenders reflect the robust inspiration, while an aerodynamic profile, large wheels pushed to the corners, and an impressive front fascia create the agile, sporty stance.

Takumi (Japanese for “craftsman”) clay modelers worked with design and engineering to refine all exterior surfaces of the UX. Their work was crucial to refining surfaces down to the 0.01 mm level, pushing the boundaries for what could be produced in the body-stamping presses.

The wheel arch moldings protect the body from flying gravel off the tires and channel airflow over their edges to reduce turbulence and lift, contributing to the vehicle’s stability.

A similar contribution is made by the rear combination lamps. Unique Aero Stabilizing Blade Lights begin at the top of the rear fenders and span the rear of the vehicle. By guiding airflow around the rear of the UX, this design also reduces turbulence and lift, benefiting vehicle stability when cornering and driving in crosswinds. A wing-type spoiler at the rear edge of the roof, along with a flat underbody, contribute to vehicle quietness, fuel efficiency and aerodynamics.

F SPORT PERFORMANCE

The F SPORT package is available for both the UX 200 and UX 250h. Exclusive F SPORT suspension tuning includes revised springs and stabilizer bars for a tighter ride. The 18-inch, five twin-spoke aluminum alloy wheels unique to the F SPORT are even more rigid than standard UX wheels, contributing to responsiveness and handling agility.

The F SPORT transformation includes an exclusive grille design featuring a mesh-pattern created by individual L-shaped pieces. The exclusive F SPORT front bumper features LED fog lamps with L-shaped chrome moldings, cornering lamps and the same mesh pattern as the grille. A revised rear bumper and jet-black trim on the front and rear moldings complete the F SPORT look.

F SPORT-exclusive interior features include front sports seats made with a highly supportive integrated-foaming technique first developed for Lexus F models. The digitally-rendered instrument meter features a movable ring inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar. A perforated leather-trimmed F SPORT steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather-trimmed perforated shift knob, 8-inch TFT color display, aluminum pedals, aluminum door scuff plates and footrest are also part of the package.

The UX F SPORT driving experience can be further enhanced with Active Sound Control (ASC), which generates the aural effect of up- and down-shifts like those of a geared automatic transmission.