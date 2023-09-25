Home Today Is ‘Quesadilla’ Literally Translates To “Little Cheesy Thing”

National Quesadilla Day, on September 25th, encourages us to pull a chair up to the table and eat some authentic Mexican food. While it’s not a sandwich or a taco, the quesadilla satisfies snack cravings while also completing a meal.

  • 500 BC – Corn tortillas are made in Mesoamerica
  • 16th Century – The earliest forms of quesadillas originate in northern and central Mexico.
  • 19th Century – Other countries around the world began making and eating quesadillas.
  • 21st Century – Quesadillas cross over from just authentic Mexican restaurant menus to more typical chain restaurants.
  • The word ‘quesadilla’ literally translates to “little cheesy thing”.
  • The predecessor of the quesadilla was an Aztec dessert made from a corn tortilla folded over squash and pumpkin.
  • Traditionally, a corn tortilla is used in preparing quesadilla, but it can also be made with a flour tortilla.
  • Quesadilla is a dish that came from Colonial Mexico.
  • Quesadillas provide energizing carbs, filling fiber, nutrient-packed vegetables, and muscle-building proteins.
  • Generally, a sandwich is considered to be two bread-like slices with some fillings in between them, and the quesadilla fits into that description.
  • Though they are traditionally Mexican, quesadillas are widely eaten by Americans, with one in three Americans making it every week.
  • V&V Supremo recently found one in three people are making quesadillas at least once a week*.
  • National Quesadilla Day (Dia de la Quesadilla) was founded in 2020 by V&V Supremo, which is an American company that makes cheese and other Mexican products.
  • in certain South Korean Mexican restaurants, you might a kimchi quesadilla on their menu.
  • Oaxaca cheese, which has a similar texture to mozzarella, was traditionally used to make quesadilla.

