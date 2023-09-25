National Quesadilla Day, on September 25th, encourages us to pull a chair up to the table and eat some authentic Mexican food. While it’s not a sandwich or a taco, the quesadilla satisfies snack cravings while also completing a meal.

500 BC – Corn tortillas are made in Mesoamerica

16th Century – The earliest forms of quesadillas originate in northern and central Mexico.

19th Century – Other countries around the world began making and eating quesadillas.

21st Century – Quesadillas cross over from just authentic Mexican restaurant menus to more typical chain restaurants.

The word ‘quesadilla’ literally translates to “little cheesy thing”.

The predecessor of the quesadilla was an Aztec dessert made from a corn tortilla folded over squash and pumpkin.

Traditionally, a corn tortilla is used in preparing quesadilla, but it can also be made with a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla is a dish that came from Colonial Mexico.

Quesadillas provide energizing carbs, filling fiber, nutrient-packed vegetables, and muscle-building proteins.

Generally, a sandwich is considered to be two bread-like slices with some fillings in between them, and the quesadilla fits into that description.

Though they are traditionally Mexican, quesadillas are widely eaten by Americans, with one in three Americans making it every week.

V&V Supremo recently found one in three people are making quesadillas at least once a week*.

National Quesadilla Day (Dia de la Quesadilla) was founded in 2020 by V&V Supremo, which is an American company that makes cheese and other Mexican products.

in certain South Korean Mexican restaurants, you might a kimchi quesadilla on their menu.

Oaxaca cheese, which has a similar texture to mozzarella, was traditionally used to make quesadilla.

