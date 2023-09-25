National Quesadilla Day, on September 25th, encourages us to pull a chair up to the table and eat some authentic Mexican food. While it’s not a sandwich or a taco, the quesadilla satisfies snack cravings while also completing a meal.
- 500 BC – Corn tortillas are made in Mesoamerica
- 16th Century – The earliest forms of quesadillas originate in northern and central Mexico.
- 19th Century – Other countries around the world began making and eating quesadillas.
- 21st Century – Quesadillas cross over from just authentic Mexican restaurant menus to more typical chain restaurants.
- The word ‘quesadilla’ literally translates to “little cheesy thing”.
- The predecessor of the quesadilla was an Aztec dessert made from a corn tortilla folded over squash and pumpkin.
- Traditionally, a corn tortilla is used in preparing quesadilla, but it can also be made with a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla is a dish that came from Colonial Mexico.
- Quesadillas provide energizing carbs, filling fiber, nutrient-packed vegetables, and muscle-building proteins.
- Generally, a sandwich is considered to be two bread-like slices with some fillings in between them, and the quesadilla fits into that description.
- Though they are traditionally Mexican, quesadillas are widely eaten by Americans, with one in three Americans making it every week.
- V&V Supremo recently found one in three people are making quesadillas at least once a week*.
- National Quesadilla Day (Dia de la Quesadilla) was founded in 2020 by V&V Supremo, which is an American company that makes cheese and other Mexican products.
- in certain South Korean Mexican restaurants, you might a kimchi quesadilla on their menu.
- Oaxaca cheese, which has a similar texture to mozzarella, was traditionally used to make quesadilla.
