Product Liability and Dangerous Drugs: A Look Into Zantac

Last April 01, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an order to all manufacturers of ranitidine drugs, sold under the name Zantac, to recall the products from the shelves. This was due to the presence of a contaminant known as N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a substance that has been linked with cancer. This contaminant can build up in the drug when stored for long periods, potentially harming those who had consumed it.

Taking medications prescribed by our physicians to ease the illnesses that we are going through is normal. However, we tend to neglect the idea of how such products were made. Because of neglect, some people died as a result of taking these harmful drugs.

What is Zantac Used For?

Ranitidine drug or Zantac belongs to a group of drugs called histamine-2 blockers. This drug is used to reduce the amount of acid in your stomach and prevent your ulcers from coming back. It is also a popular relief for heartburn and can be purchased even without a prescription.

Since this product can be easily accessed without prescription from a doctor, millions of people worldwide have become dependent on this product to help with health uses while providing temporary relief.

The Side Effects of Zantac

The FDA banned this drug because it was found out during their investigation that it contained traces of NDMA. The agency has determined impurity in some ranitidine products. These impurities increase over time when stored in areas with temperatures higher than 72 °F (20 °C).

There are several side effects this drug has on a person’s body, such as:

stomach discomfort

loss of appetite

dark urine

diarrhea

yellowing of the skin or eyes

fever

chest pain

feeling short of breath

fast or slow heart rate

nausea

vomiting

However, this list is not exclusive. These are just the most common. If these effects are mild, they will go away after at least two weeks. However, if it lasts longer, you must consult a physician right away.

In another study, it was found out that NDMA contamination in Zantac can result in various types of cancers in, including but not limited to:

Liver cancer

Stomach cancer

Bladder cancer

Kidney cancer

Esophageal cancer

Intestinal cancer

Colorectal cancer

Ovarian cancer

Uterine cancer

Testicular cancer

Lung cancer

Brain cancer

Throat/nasal cancer

Thyroid cancer

Leukemia

Pancreatic cancer

Prostate cancer

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Multiple myeloma

Liability of the Manufacturer

Drug companies play an active role in our society for researching, discovering, and developing new drugs that could aid ailments and diseases. However, some reports show that manufacturers of Zantac and ranitidine heartburn medications were aware of the potential NDMA contamination since the 1980s. The problem lies at some companies’ fault for not indicating that Zantac has NDMA as one of its ingredients. From this, it is contestable that the manufacturer’s negligence to warn its consumers could be a ground to hold them liable.

Thousands of claimants who have developed cancer because of Zantac consumption can file a compensation claim for the harm done to them given the manufactures’ lack of responsibility and continuously selling such a dangerous product. Nevertheless, we must note that a state’s “failure to warn” lawsuits may vary from another. In some states, brand drug makers must warn generic drug users about the possible risks of the drugs they are selling and some states do not require this kind of obligation.

Remedies For Affected Consumers

Lawsuits against Zantac manufacturers have not yet ripened. People who developed cancer after taking RX or over-the-counter ranitidine are still suing the manufacturers. Zantac lawsuits filed by cancer patients have collaborated into an MDL (multidistrict litigation) in February 2020. These litigations are legal mechanisms for consolidating similar cases to hasten the litigation.

If you think you also have developed illnesses from taking Zantac drugs, seek the help of experienced Zantac lawsuit attorneys. Their years of experience in dealing with drug cases and holding manufacturers liable for their negligence can answer all your questions and provide you with legal options. Hiring the right Zantac lawyer may help you get the claim for damages that you deserve.