Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 Forms, Possible Threat to South Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9, which poses an immediate threat to the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.  This system is expected to reach tropical storm status while on its way to the islands.  The next name on the Atlantic list is Isaias.
At 11 am, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 was located near 13.8 North, 53.7 West, about 585 miles from the Lesser Antilles.  This system was moving west at 23 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (but not yet a closed cyclonic circulation).
Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin and St. Maartin, Saba, and St. Eustatius in the Lesser Antilles.  Tropical storm conditions, including heavy rain, flash flooding, and damaging winds, are expected in portions of the warning area within 36 hours.
South Florida is in the 4 to 5 day “cone” at this time, but this forecast is more uncertain than usual.  The current forecast calls for tropical storm conditions, including heavy rain and damaging winds this weekend.  Take the time now to check your hurricane supplies.  Be ready to secure your home late in the workweek, depending on the future track of this system.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

