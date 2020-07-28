Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 Forms, Possible Threat to South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9, which poses an immediate threat to the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. This system is expected to reach tropical storm status while on its way to the islands. The next name on the Atlantic list is Isaias.

At 11 am, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 was located near 13.8 North, 53.7 West, about 585 miles from the Lesser Antilles. This system was moving west at 23 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (but not yet a closed cyclonic circulation).

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin and St. Maartin, Saba, and St. Eustatius in the Lesser Antilles. Tropical storm conditions, including heavy rain, flash flooding, and damaging winds, are expected in portions of the warning area within 36 hours.