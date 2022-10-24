Home Weather Plenty Of Sun For Florida Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower on the breeze in portions of the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Minor flooding near high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another in our string of sunny October days.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another sunny and pleasant day.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropical Atlantic, the low east of Bermuda has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next day or so, when it will encounter conditions hostile to further development.  And a trough of low pressure is expected to form east of the Bahamas later in a few days.  This feature is expected to have a low chance of development.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

