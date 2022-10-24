Plenty Of Sun For Florida Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower on the breeze in portions of the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Minor flooding near high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another in our string of sunny October days. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another sunny and pleasant day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropical Atlantic, the low east of Bermuda has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next day or so, when it will encounter conditions hostile to further development. And a trough of low pressure is expected to form east of the Bahamas later in a few days. This feature is expected to have a low chance of development.