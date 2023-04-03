Plenty Of Hot Sun For Early April

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of hot sun. A few showers and storms are possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a hot and gusty breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of hot sun. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.