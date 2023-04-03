Home Weather Plenty Of Hot Sun For Early April

Plenty Of Hot Sun For Early April

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of hot sun.  A few showers and storms are possible, especially in the east coast metro area.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a hot and gusty breeze.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of hot sun.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

