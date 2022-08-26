Plenty Of Afternoon Storms For Florida Saturday

Saturday features sun, clouds, and a few mostly east coast showers in the morning. Lots of showers and storms will develop during the mid-afternoon and last into the evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Sunday will bring a morning mix of sun and clouds, and the Gulf coast will see periods of storms. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening around South Florida. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature some sun, some clouds, and passing storms in the morning. The afternoon will see lots of showers that will last into the evening. Heavy rain is likely in spots, and there could be localized flooding. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will start with good sun and some clouds. The east coast metro area will also see a few morning storms. Then showers will develop throughout South Florida during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies until afternoon showers and storms move in. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of developing during the next five days as it makes its way in the general direction of the Yucatan. The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression in the next five days, but conditions could become more favorable when it reaches the central Atlantic.