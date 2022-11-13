Pleasant Sun For Florida Monday

Monday features lots of pleasant sun and just a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and dry conditions around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will start with some fog, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. When it burns off, we’ll see lots of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature a cooler start, with morning lows mostly in the 60s. The day will see good sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.