Pleasant December Weather For Florida On Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentle ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches this morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun with just a few clouds at times in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny December day around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.