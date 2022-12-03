Home Weather Pleasant December Weather For Florida On Sunday

Pleasant December Weather For Florida On Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentle ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches this morning.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun with just a few clouds at times in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny December day around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

