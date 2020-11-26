Home Weather Pleasant And Sunny Thanksgiving

Pleasant And Sunny Thanksgiving

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
We can all be thankful for sunny skies and a gentle ocean breeze on Thanksgiving Day.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the evening.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another pleasant late November day with lots of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s again.

Saturday will continue our stretch of great weather, with lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun, some clouds in spots, and a building ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will see more clouds and periods of showers and storms as a strong cold front approaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s — but Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

In the tropics, we’re still keeping an eye on that low that’s several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.  It’s interacting with a trough and has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression during the next couple of days.  Then conditions turn hostile for development — and we hope that will bring the curtain down on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

