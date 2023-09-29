Pho An: Vietnamese Fare in Naples

|Pho An in Naples
is an establishment serving Vietnamese Cuisine in Kings Lake Square in East Naples. They have been open since June of 2023. My dining companion (DC) and I had heard good things about Pho An and decided to take a peek.
The inside of the restaurant is small, seating about 20 patrons. They also have outdoor seating for approximately ten or so diners.
Pho An operates as a Fast Casual eatery, where one orders at the front counter and their food is brought to them tableside.
We started with an order of pork and shrimp spring rolls.
|Pork and shrimp spring rolls
These were okay, and as with many Vietnamese spring rolls, their Sine Qua Non is the condiment served with them. At Pho An, this was peanut sauce, which really brought their flavor profile into focus. There were other versions of this appetizer on the menu. Perhaps the spring rolls with grilled pork sausage would hold their own a bit more.
We also tried one of their sandwiches, the grilled pork.
|Grilled pork sandwich
Traditionally, a Banh Mi is a French-Vietnamese fusion dish, served on a baguette with meats and vegetables. This was more like a sub sandwich you would find in the U.S., with ingredients seen on a more traditional banh mi sandwich such as pickled carrots, cilantro and cucumber.
As with the spring rolls, this was just okay, the pork not being the star of the show as it should be. I suppose I prefer a lighter, thinner bread like the usual baguette here, and maybe a schmear of pate instead of mayo, but it was not to be this day.
We split an order of flank pho, served with steak and brisket.
|Flank pho
DC and I finished with a Vermicelli salad with pork and shrimp.
|Pork and shrimp vermicelli salad
All in all the food at Pho An is good and not surprisingly, as with most places, some are better than others. Happily, it will be an additional choice to the presently available Vietnamese establishments in the area.
That’s that for another post on Forks.
Pho An
4850 Davis Blvd.
Naples, FL 34104
(239)304-8917
Open 11AM-8PM Monday-Thursday, 11AM to 9PM Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday; All major credit cards accepted; Take out available.
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.