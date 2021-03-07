Personal Development: Eye Health – 5 Important Tips to Keep Your Eyesight Healthy in Your 30s and 40s

Our eyes are very precious to us. We need them to coordinate all our activities, and most importantly, see the things around us. Thus, we must take care of our eyes, and ensure their health.

Eye-related problems start to arise as we grow older. Usually, these symptoms arise in your 30s and 40s, but it’s possible that you might miss them. However, if you can prevent such cases, that’s even better.

Here are 5 health tips to maintain good eyesight

Eating a balanced diet

The human body and its organs need proper nutrients to stay fit. Our eyes are no different from this rule. To maintain good eye health in your 30s and 40s, you must consume a balanced diet from a young age. Generally, we need nutrients like vitamin C and E, omega-3, zinc, etc. to ensure good eyesight.

Fishes like salmon and tuna can provide you with omega-3. Citrus fruits will provide you with the required amount of vitamin C. There’s a high content of vitamin E in Nuts. Besides, you should also have leafy green vegetables, beef, and eggs, in your diet. Carrots are also good for your eyesight. Also, drink plenty of water to avoid cases of dry eyes.

Maintaining a proper sleep schedule

Just like our body, our eyes need to rest as well. We rest our eyes by giving them a break from staring at screens or by simply sleeping. Sleeping is a very effective way of helping your eyes relax. Whenever you get some shut-eye, your eyes are able to let go of the strain they experienced throughout the day. As a result, after you wake up, you can go on with your day feeling all relaxed and stress-free.

It’s therefore important for you to maintain a proper sleep schedule. The inability to do so will mean that your eyes are not getting the rest they need. Hence, the strain on them will only increase, and you won’t be able to get anything done unless you’ve had a proper sleep. You must have a proper sleeping schedule so that your eyes can get their rest on time.

Quit smoking

Smoking is harmful. It affects our hearts, lungs, brains, and other bodily functions as well. Smoking can also harm our eyes and vision.

Smoking can lead to problems like cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye syndrome, etc. It hampers blood flow to our retinas by damaging blood vessels. This in turn can lead to impairment of vision. Heavy smokers run the risk of losing their eyesight completely.

Thus, it’s best if you quit smoking. Even if you’re not a regular smoker, you should give it up completely so that you can have healthy eyesight in your 30s and 40s.

Limiting screen time

If you have a habit of continuously staring at your phone, tablet, or laptop for a prolonged period and without any breaks, you’re putting a lot of pressure on your eyes. The same is also true when you’re using your phone at a stretch late into the night. Using these devices is fine, but using them in such an uncontrolled manner can pose a problem for your eyes.

Too much screen time puts a lot of strain on your eyes. It also leads to cases of fatigue, laziness, moodiness, depression, and so on. It can also hamper your sleep and disrupt your sleep cycle.

You need to develop a habit of limiting your screen time, especially during your teens and early 20s. Otherwise, you might suffer from its consequences in your 30s and 40s.

Visit an eye doctor for regular exams

In your 30s and 40s, your eyes might develop problems that you can’t notice at first. However, over time, certain symptoms are likely to develop, indicating a problem in your eyes or vision. The moment you’re able to identify any such symptom, you should immediately consult a professional. Delaying the matter can lead to more threatening health risks.

If you’re an ophthalmologist, you should encourage the practice of regular exams. Bringing in an ophthalmology consultant can help identify, and work on areas of your practice that need attention.