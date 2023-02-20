Pedestrians Rights Matter: Seek Help from Lawyers for Injuries by Negligent Drivers

San Antonio is the seventh most populous city in the United States and the second most populous city in Texas, with a population of over 2.4 million people. It is home to several important cultural and historic landmarks, including the Alamo, the River Walk, and the Tower of the Americas.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 786 pedestrian accidents in San Antonio in 2021, resulting in 81 fatalities and 692 injuries. These numbers have increased significantly in recent years, prompting local officials to take action to improve pedestrian safety in the city.

However, suppose you have seen the devastating consequences of accidents involving pedestrians and negligent drivers first-hand. In that case, you know how essential it is to stay connected with a trusted San Antonio pedestrian accident lawyer.

Pedestrian accidents frequently occur, leading to severe injuries or fatalities for pedestrians. Therefore, it’s crucial to prioritize your rights by seeking legal assistance, and here are some reasons why.

The Importance of Pedestrian Rights

Pedestrians have the right to walk safely on the streets and sidewalks. Unfortunately, many drivers fail to respect these rights and often drive recklessly or negligently, putting pedestrians at risk. Pedestrians have the right to seek compensation if they have been injured in an accident caused by a negligent driver.

As a major transportation hub, San Antonio sees a significant amount of traffic on its roads, and unfortunately, this has resulted in several pedestrian accidents in recent years.

Most Common Causes of Pedestrian Accidents

Numerous elements can play a role in pedestrian accidents. Among the most frequently cited causes of pedestrian accidents are:

Distracted driving

Drunk driving

Speeding

Failure to yield

Failure to obey traffic signals

Poor weather conditions

Poor visibility

Regardless of the cause of the accident, pedestrians who have been injured have the right to seek compensation for their injuries.

The Consequences of Pedestrian Accidents

Pedestrian accidents can have serious consequences. Pedestrians hit by a car or truck often suffer from broken bones, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and other serious injuries. These injuries can result in long-term disabilities, chronic pain, and even death.

In addition to physical injuries, pedestrian accidents can also cause emotional trauma. Many pedestrians hit by a car or truck suffer from anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Why Seek Help from a Pedestrian Accident Lawyer?

In case you have sustained injuries in a pedestrian accident, obtaining assistance from a skilled lawyer is essential. They can help you understand your legal rights and can help you seek compensation for your injuries.

Accident lawyers understand the complex legal issues involved in these cases and are committed to helping clients get the compensation they deserve.

Also, most law firms work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they only get paid if they win your case. This ensures that you can afford to seek justice without worrying about the cost of legal fees.

Final Thoughts

Pedestrian accident attorneys know that being injured in an accident can be an overwhelming experience.

If you have been injured in a pedestrian accident, don’t wait to seek help. Contact an accident lawyer today to learn more about your legal options. Most law firms offer free consultations and are happy to answer questions you may have about your case.