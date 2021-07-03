Patriotic Hot Cocoa Bombs (Video Recipe)

Patriotic Hot Cocoa Bombs are the perfect dessert to celebrate the 4th of July. They are festive with red, white, and blue color, and quite delicious. Celebrate this year’s Independence Day with these amazing treats!

These are usually very popular during the Christmas season, but in this post, we are changing up the theme, and making them for Independence Day.

They are loaded with chocolate, are delicious, and colorful. Your guest will definitely be impressed by them. Although they look complicated, these treats are actually quite easy to make. Also, they make for a great family project, and kids will love making them.

You can make them ahead as well, and refrigerate for days to come. Feel free to decorate them the way you like for any other holiday or birthday.

What are hot chocolate bombs?

They are simply a dessert in a form of balls that have chocolate as the main ingredients and topped with marshmallows. They are also called hot cocoa bombs.

Ingredients you will need:

How to make patriotic hot cocoa bombs?