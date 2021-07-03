Patriotic Hot Cocoa Bombs (Video Recipe)

Patriotic Hot Cocoa Bombs are the perfect dessert to celebrate the 4th of July. They are festive with red, white, and blue color, and quite delicious. Celebrate this year’s Independence Day with these amazing treats!
These are usually very popular during the Christmas season, but in this post, we are changing up the theme, and making them for Independence Day.
They are loaded with chocolate, are delicious, and colorful. Your guest will definitely be impressed by them. Although they look complicated, these treats are actually quite easy to make. Also, they make for a great family project, and kids will love making them.
You can make them ahead as well, and refrigerate for days to come. Feel free to decorate them the way you like for any other holiday or birthday.
What are hot chocolate bombs?
They are simply a dessert in a form of balls that have chocolate as the main ingredients and topped with marshmallows. They are also called hot cocoa bombs.
Ingredients you will need:
- Candy Melts: Red, white and blue colors.
- White Hot Chocolate
- Marshmallows
- Baking chips: Also, red, white, and blue.
How to make patriotic hot cocoa bombs?
- Melt the Candy Melts: In your microwave, melt the three together for about 60 seconds, or until they are all melted.
- Add the chocolate to the mold: Once melted, spoon about ½ tablespoon of each color into the bottom of each half-sphere mold. Gently swirl the colors together to create a marble effect. You can also decorate it separately without combining them together. Fill each mold, and then refrigerate or place in the freezer for about 5-1o minutes to firm them up.
- Top: Next, remove them from the refrigerator or freezer, and add the hot chocolate mix. Then, top it with baking chips and mini marshmallows. Finally, add a bit of melted chocolate to the sides of each sphere and top with another one.
- Garnish: Drizzle the tops with melted chocolate and immediately add some sprinkles on top. Refrigerate.
- Serve: Remove the chocolate bombs from the fridge, prepare some hot milk. Next, place a hot chocolate bomb into a cup and pour the hot milk on top. Stir and serve immediately.