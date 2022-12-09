Lots Of Sun For Florida With A Possible East Coast Shower Today

Friday features mostly sunny skies with the chance of a stray shower in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy lots of sun and hardly a cloud in the sky. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls yet another of our sunny December days. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic is not expected to develop into a subtropical or tropical storm, but swells from the system will affect Florida’s Atlantic coast and the Bahamas by late in the weekend.