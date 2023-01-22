Home Weather Patchy Fog Leading To Breezy Sun And Cloud

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Breezy and Warm Sunday

Sunday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior.  Then the day features breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the mid 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves through South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature some sun and more clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun and some clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls some sun and more clouds as another front moves in.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

