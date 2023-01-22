Patchy Fog Leading To Breezy Sun And Cloud

Breezy and Warm Sunday

Sunday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior. Then the day features breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the mid 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves through South Florida. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature some sun and more clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun and some clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls some sun and more clouds as another front moves in. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.