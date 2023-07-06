Ozempic In A Pill: Could Higher Doses Improve Blood Sugar, Weight Loss?

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Rita Ponce, Ph.D.

Drugs containing semaglutide, such as the injectable Ozempic, are a type of medication used for treating type 2 diabetes. They promote the release of insulin by activating receptors for the glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1. In addition, semaglutide reduces appetite, helping people maintain a healthy weight, which is important for managing type 2 diabetes.

A new study of semaglutide finds its effect on blood sugar and appetite is dose-dependent, with higher doses proving more effective than current prescription levels.

Semaglutide medications are approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as an accompaniment to diet and exercise, typically as once-weekly injections or once-daily oral drugs.

For many people with type 2 diabetes and their physicians, oral medications are preferred due to their greater convenience, including not having to get a shot.

Currently, oral semaglutide is prescribed in 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg formulations. The new study tests the effectiveness of 14 mg doses against 25 mg and 50 mg formulations.

The study describes a randomized, double-blind, phase 3 trial that was conducted at 177 sites in 14 countries with 1,606 adult participants. All individuals had type 2 diabetes and a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater.

Divided randomly into three groups, participants took oral semaglutide once daily for 68 weeks. One group took a 14 mg formulation, another group took 25 mg, and the third group took 50 mg.

The researchers measured individuals’ HbA1C — which reflects average blood sugar levels over the past three months — at the outset of the study and again at 52 weeks. The American Diabetes Association considers an HbA1C level of less than 6.5% to be non-diabetic.

The 50 mg and 25 mg doses proved to be more effective at reducing HbA1C than the 14 mg group.

In addition, those in the higher-dose groups lost more weight. In the 50 mg group, the average weight loss was 17.5 pounds. For the 25 mg group, it was 14.8 pounds, and the 14 mg group lost an average of 10 pounds.

The study was funded by Novo Nordisk — the manufacturer of Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus — and it is published in The Lancet.