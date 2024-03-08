Over Half Of Women Say Shower Only Place They Get ‘Me Time’

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS

According to new research, half of women said showers are the only “me time” they get in a given day (52%).

A survey of 1,000 women aged 18-35 found that 79% are in need of that “me time” right now.

For many women, the shower is a place to process their stressors, various emotions, and the ups and downs of daily life.

They can get bogged down with finances (27%), work (24%) and thinking about the best way to care for their kids (19%), and these thoughts often sneak up on them in the shower.

To escape from it all, respondents turn to the shower to let their random thoughts roam (60%), reflect on the past day or day ahead (44%) and think about their memories (42%).

One in six has even imagined themselves as the triumphant winner of a past argument while in the shower.

This newfound energy may be just the boost they need: two in three women feel like they can do anything after a great shower (68%), enjoying a boost of confidence that lasts over four hours.

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with OLAY to launch their Indulgent Moisture Body Wash, results revealed that shower routines are an essential part of self-care, as 79% of those who have a shower routine agree that spending this time on themselves makes them feel good from the inside out.

For example, when they don’t have time for a spa day, 78% of women will elevate their shower routine.

Women shared that they play soothing music (62%), use aromatherapy products (44%) and massage with lotion afterward (44%) to make their shower routine feel more luxe.

For many, how their shower goes also influences how their day will go. The majority of women agree that missing out on their sacred shower routine impacts how they feel mentally (61%), physically (54%) and emotionally (53%), and 67% shared that how their skin looks and feels can make or break their day.

Although showers influence how the day will go, all showers are not created equal. In fact, of the average six showers a week, the women we surveyed said only four are considered “great showers.”

So what makes a great shower? The survey looked at what women want from their shower experience and found that more than half of women want to feel renewed (56%), calm (60%) and more confident (43%).

However, only 29% of women are very confident that they’re currently getting those feelings out of their current shower routine.

“A shower is more than just a way to get clean, it’s an escape that provides physical and emotional benefits. In fact, the majority of women agree that a great shower with the right body care routine can result in glowing, healthy-looking skin (82%) and believe that achieving this would positively impact their wellbeing (82%),” said Dr. Maiysha Jones, principal scientist at Olay. “Just like feeling confident comes from within, glowing skin starts beneath the surface, so it’s important to consider how your shower routine is impacting your skin.”

This confidence impacts how women see themselves, as more than half of the women surveyed said they’d feel more confident for a job interview (51%) or feel less nervous about a date (65%) after a good shower.

A “great” shower boosts productivity in 55% of respondents, too.

Women also shared that showering (71%) — along with watching TV (68%) — helps them unwind the most at the end of a stressful day.

Feeling clean (73%), renewed (56%) and ready for the day (55%) are the most important benefits women want from their showers, even though one in eight aren’t sure if their current shower routine is improving their skin’s health.

Respondents also shared that they look forward to feeling energized (52%) and beautiful (45%) after showering in the daytime, as well as relaxed (78%) and like they’re glowing (30%) at night.

“With the right shower routine, you can unlock an inner and outer glow that sets the tone for how you approach everyday life. Remember to look for products with moisturizing skincare ingredients that deliver an immersive, luxurious experience in the shower, because you deserve to have it all!” said Dr. Maiysha Jones, principal scientist at Olay.

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 women 18-35 of different races (White, Black, Hispanic and Asian) was commissioned by OLAY between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

