Over 60% Of Us Say A Romantic Vacation Saved Our Relationship (Video)

Nearly three in five Americans say a vacation saved their relationship, according to new research.

The poll of 2,000 Americans — who have ever vacationed with their significant other — found 61% have gone on a vacation with their partner in an effort to reignite the romance.

In fact, over half say they used their trip as a way to get some much-needed alone time.

A study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Apple Vacations, examined the travel habits and experience respondents and discovered 61% tend to experience more romance when on vacation with their partner than in their everyday lives.

From receiving compliments (37%) and getting all dressed up (53%), to giving compliments (50%) and going out for fancy meals (57%), Americans tend to experience more romantic vibes when on vacation with their significant other, compared to their normal routine.

It’s becoming increasingly popular to propose to a significant other on vacation. Forty-one percent had it in their mind their partner would pop the question while on a trip together.

Of those who thought their partner was going to pop the question while on their trip, four in five had their suspicions confirmed.

But it’s not just engagements that occur during a romantic getaway. Thirty-one percent have eloped while on vacation with their partner, while 64% received a surprise gift.

The results showed that you can tell your partner is in an extra romantic mood if they open the door for you (43%) or give you more compliments than usual (48%).

“Many resorts offer romantic amenities such as dinner for two on the beach, couples massages and mimosa breakfasts in bed,” said Anna Maria Addesso, Marketing Director for Apple Vacations. “For even more excitement, book a tour together and immerse yourselves in the destination. It’s very easy to add any of these options to your vacation and surprise your loved one.”

Results reveal the average American will go on three separate romantic getaways with their partner in a single year.

But, after a romantic vacation, it just takes a week — or seven days — before the romance fizzles.

“Chances are if you vacation in a destination that lends itself to romance. Take a sunset walk on the beach or capture a special photo of the two of you to cherish for years to come,” added Addesso. “All-inclusive resorts give you endless options to celebrate one another through various daily activities, spa and wellness — and of course, dining.”

TOP 5 REASONS FOR A VACATION WITH A PARTNER

1. To spend more quality time with significant other 72%

2. To experience something new with partner 72%

3. To see a part of the world never seen before 66%

4. To go on an adventure 63%

5. To reignite the romance 61%

TOP 5 WAYS TO TURN UP THE ROMANCE

1. Giving compliments 48%

2. Showering with affection 47%

3. Going out on a planned date 43%

4. Holding the door for me 43%

5. Buying gifts 42%