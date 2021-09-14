Over 10 Billion Donuts Are Made Every Year – In Just The US

Over 10 Billion Donuts Are Made Every Year – In Just The...

National Cream-Filled Donut Day is held annually on September 14th to recognize one of our favorite foods. Whether you enjoy vanilla, chocolate or many of the other varieties, cream-filled donuts offer many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth.

We can thank the Dutch for the recipe. It is believed that Dutch pilgrims brought their traditional “oily cakes” (olykoeks) to America.

The oldest recipe was in a historic 17th-century Dutch cookbook called, De Verstandige Kock. Translated, that means “The Sensible Cook.”

In the U.S. alone, more than 10 billion donuts are made every year.

Between their 27 locations, LaMar’s Donuts produces 344,700 donuts per week, which is 17.9 million donuts per year.

Per capita, Canada has more donuts shops than any other country.

Doughnuts vs. Donuts? “Doughnut” is actually proper, but “donut” is acceptable. If you look in older dictionaries, you’ll only find “doughnut.” However, the Merriam-Webster dictionary now lists “donut” as a variant of “doughnut.”

In 1920, the first automatic doughnut machine was invented. Adolph Levitt had a bakery in New York City, in the 20’s.

In some cultures, eating jelly doughnuts can bring you good luck. In Germany, people eat jelly doughnuts for good luck on New Year’s Eve.

Some folks make a game of it and fill a few of the doughnuts with mustard instead of jelly. If a person bites into a mustard-filled doughnut, it’s predicted that they will suffer a year of bad luck.

The average, glazed doughnut has about 12 grams of sugar.

in 2003, the Boston Kreme became the official doughnut of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives?

Jelly-filled donuts are one of the most popular flavors of donuts

Krispy Kreme has 25 flavors of donuts ranging from the classics to chocolate cake and crullers.

Washington Irving’s gothic story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has one of the earliest literary mentions of donuts.

