‘Optimal’ Sleep Linked With 74% Lower Cardiovascular Risk

Written by Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

According to the American Sleep Association, 50–70 million adults in the United States have a sleep disorder. Of these, 25 million have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which is when the muscle in the back of the throat relaxes too much to allow regular breathing.

Studies show that OSA is linked to multiple cardiovascular conditions. Research also indicates that healthy sleep patterns reduce cardiovascular risk, even among those with high genetic risk.

Most studies examining the link between sleep quality and cardiovascular risk have focused on one dimension of sleep: sleep duration or sleep apnea. The combined effect of multiple sleep dimensions on cardiovascular health thus remains understudied.

Recently, researchers from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris, France investigated the joint effect of multiple sleep habits on the incidence of cardiovascular conditions.

They found that an overall healthier sleep score was linked to a lower cardiovascular and stroke risk.

They presented their findings at this year’s European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress.