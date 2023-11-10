Only One Sesame Street Song Made Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles. What Song Was It?

This November 10th is Sesame Street Day! Did you know that Sesame Street is the most widely viewed kids’ show in the world? Though initially meant to simply be fun and educational, the show has evolved into an international cultural phenomenon.

Let’s use this day to spell out our love for this unforgettable program!

Nov. 10, 1969 – Welcome to Sesame Street. The show premieres with its first episode.

1970 – Oscar the Grouch used to be orange, not green. He told everyone on the street that his fur changed colors following his vacation to the very damp Swamp Mushy Muddy.

1970 – Ernie’s Rubber Duckie song debuted in a February 1970 episode of Sesame Street and reached No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles chart. It also earned a Grammy nomination in 1970 for Best Recording for Children but lost to The Sesame Street Book & Record.

1974 – It’s revealed that Bert has a twin brother. Ernie may be Bert’s best friend on the show, but there is someone who is much closer to the one-eyebrowed puppet.

Bert has an identical twin brother named Bart. He made a brief appearance on an episode of “Sesame Street” in 1974.

1980 – Sesame Street launches a live touring show, giving children the opportunity to meet their favorite television friends.

1985 – The first Sesame Street movie was a film featuring Sesame Street’s largest character, Big Bird. In the musical road-comedy, Follow That Bird (1985).

1998 – Elmo is given his own segment – ‘Elmo’s World.’

1999 – The second film zoomed in on the Street’s beloved furry red character, Elmo. Released in 1999, The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

2005 – With 101 Emmy Awards, Sesame Street earns a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the Most Emmy Wins by a Television Series.

2019 – marks fifty years of Sesame Street!

The show was created by Joan Ganz Cooney; popular puppeteer Jim Henson, known for his work on The Muppets , was responsible for the creation of many of the show’s well-known characters.

Sesame Street relies greatly on research processes in order to better inform various aspects of the program, spanning across the introduction of new characters, plotlines, and production design.

Sesame Street is the imaginary street located in New York City – 123 Sesame Street is the fictional address of the famous brownstone that is instantly recognizable to viewers everywhere!

Sesame Street actually was not canceled! Due to a lack of sufficient funding, though, it was forced to move networks from PBS to HBO in 2015 to ensure continued production.

Sesame Street has been broadcast in more than 150 different countries.

Many of the recurring characters have remained with the show for many years, particularly Kermit the Frog, friends Ernie and Bert, Big Bird and Cookie Monster.

Elmo came into the scene in the mid-80s and many more characters have joined since then as well.

Sesame Street has hosted hundreds of famous guests. It all started with James Earl Jones back in 1969, going through the alphabet in delightful voices. Since then, over 800 guest stars have joined the show including politicians (President Bill Clinton), musicians (New York Philharmonic), journalists (Katie Couric), actors (John Krasinski), athletes (Michael Phelps) and so many more.

Four First Ladies have made appearances on Sesame Street. Barbara Bush, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama

Sesame Street was almost named something else. It was almost named 123 Avenue B.

Caroll Spinney was the first puppeteer to voice Big Bird. He originated the role in 1969 and retired in October 2018 at the age of 84.

Sesame Street’s Elmo made his first appearance on Capitol Hill before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labour, Health and Human Services and Education in 2002. Along with NAMM-International Music Products Association President and CEO Joe Lamond, the muppet asked for $2 million in federal funding to help make sure every child has access to quality music instruction. “Please, Congress, help Elmo’s friends find music in them. I love you, Congress,” Elmo said during the testimony.

The Jim Henson Company has built more than 5,000 puppets for “Sesame Street” over the past 40 years.

A Birdseed Milkshake at Hooper’s Store cost 20 cents in 1969. It’s $2.99 today.

“Sesame Street” has won 118 Emmys to date, the most for any TV show in history. It also has won nine Grammy Awards.

All of the Sesame Street Muppets have four fingers — except Cookie Monster, who has five.

Big Bird is covered with approximately 6,000 dyed North American turkey, coq, ostrich and hackle feathers.

When Mr. Snuffleupagus made his first appearance in 1971, he only existed in Big Bird’s imagination. As large as he was, he would always disappear before Big Bird’s neighbors could see him. In season 17, producers decided to make Big Bird’s bestie visible to everyone.

Mr. Snuffleupagus has a first name. It’s Aloysius. Aloysius Snuffleupagus.

Carol Burnett appeared on Sesame Street‘s first episode.

During a 2004 episode, Cookie Monster said that before he started eating cookies, his name was Sid.

One of Count von Count’s lady friends is Countess von Backwards, who’s also obsessed with counting but likes to do it backward.

How big is Big Bird? 8’2″.

