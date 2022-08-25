Online Gambling In Florida: Cracking the Mystery

There is a lot of confusion around the actual legality of playing at online casinos in Florida. Is it legal? Is it not? Gambling and online gambling in the whole of the US is certainly confusing and Florida is no different.

Well, the good news is that if you are a fan of online gambling then you can crack open your online casino guide and get going.

The Best Florida Land-Based Casinos

Not only can you try your luck online at top regulated gambling sites, but there are also some legal ways to play in land-based casinos in the sunshine state. Florida offers a variety of casinos. As well as this, there are a number of racinos offering simulcasting, Jai Alai frontons and even card rooms. The racinos and card rooms are spread more evenly throughout the state. However, these are the top three full-service casinos although they cannot yet offer table games such as roulette, craps and baccarat which are prohibited.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, Tampa Bay Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, Southwest Coast Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Broward County

Legalized Gambling in Florida

Florida Statutes Section

Chapter 849 of the Florida Statutes looks at gambling and related gambling activities. However, this doesn’t specifically mention online gambling or internet casinos in Florida.

The Legal Definition of Gambling in Florida

‘betting or wagering money or something else of value;

assist, promote, or operate a game of chance for money or some other stake;

Manufacture, sell, purchase, possess or transport gambling devices or goods;

Tamper with the outcome of a sporting event or contest to gain a gambling advantage, or possess or transmit wagering information.

The Legal Definition of Betting in Florida

To illegally wager money or something else of value on the outcome of an uncertain event or on the “ascertainment of a fact in dispute”.

The Legality of Casino Gambling in Florida

Right now, Florida houses some of the best land-based casinos in the world – which are all completely legal. However, it is worth noting that roulette, baccarat and craps are not allowed to be played at these casinos.

Playing Poker in Florida

The only way to legally play poker in Florida is if you are playing in an establishment that is a licensed pari-mutuel permit holder. In addition, you are also allowed to play poker in your own home as long as the winnings of any round, hand or game are no bigger than $10.

Florida Sports Betting

There are some incredible sports teams in Florida, so it makes sense that people want to bet on their favorites. However, sports betting hasn’t directly been mentioned in Florida statutes. Having said that, placing a bet on a ‘trial or contest of skill, speed or power or endurance of humans’ is forbidden. Given this, it is assumed that practically all forms of sports betting in Florida is illegal.

Social Gambling

There are no grey areas here. Social gambling in Florida is strictly prohibited. In the Florida statutes, clearly states “Whoever plays or engages in any game at cards, keno, roulette, faro or other game of chance, at any play, by any device whatever, for money or other things of value, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Online Gambling in Florida – Enjoy it Carefully

Online casinos can be played and enjoyed to your heart’s desire if you live in Florida. However, remember to play responsibly. If you play carefully on the best sites then this can be a cool way to spend your time and your budget!