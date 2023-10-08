One Week Until The Spectacular ‘Ring Of Fire’ Annular Solar Eclipse! (Video)

On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will be visible across the Americas.

Spanning 10 countries, including eight U.S. states, the awe-inspiring ‘ring of fire’ spectacle is not to be missed.

We have summarized where and when you can watch the annular solar eclipse 2023 in person and online. NASA has also released an interactive map where you can track the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse down to the last second.

NASA explains below how a ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse occurs and how it differs from a total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will begin in Oregon before moving down through the U.S. to Texas and then over Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. Eclipse viewers off the coast of Nicaragua in the Gulf of Mexico will experience the maximum duration of the ‘ring of fire’ at about 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

