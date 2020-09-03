One Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Favorite Words Just Got Added To The Dictionary

Before Dwayne Johnson was the highest-paid person in Hollywood, he was the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. As The Rock, Johnson thrilled professional wrestling crowds all over the world. He was a skilled wrestler to be sure, but if anything his real fame came at the end of a microphone as The Rock could trade insults better than most. He almost always had the last word, even if he had to make the word up. And now, one of Dwayne Johnson’s favorite words is now an actual word as “jabroni” has apparently been added to Dictionary.com.

Dictionary.com updates 15-thousand other words and added 650 new ones. Jabroni is indeed now in the dictionary.

It was a word that The Rock used frequently to refer to his opponents. It is, according to Dictionary.com, officially a reference to “a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person.”

While The Rock is credited with popularizing the word jabroni, he would be the first to tell you that the real credit belongs elsewhere. The Iron Shiek is actually the one credited with the creation of the word jabroni. The 1984 documentary film The Shiek included an interview with Dwayne Johnson where he discussed the Shielk mentoring him as a young wrestler and his adoption of the word jabroni.

