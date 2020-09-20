One More Time Florida Is Hot And Wet; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds to start, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Minor flooding is possible at low-lying areas along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

Monday will bring clouds and a bit of sun in the morning, windy conditions, and plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon as a front moves through. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy and mostly sunny on the first day of fall. Look for a few stray showers in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, a brisk ocean breeze, and a few afternoon showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Beta was starting to turn westward at midday on Saturday, and a tropical storm warning is up for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Beta’s maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour at midday on Saturday. In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Wilfred continues to move through the open ocean and is expected to dissipate early next week. At midday on Saturday, Wilfred had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Hurricane Teddy will make its closest approach to Bermuda on Sunday, and then it will be on its way to the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. At midday on Saturday, Teddy had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Elsewhere, Extratropical Cyclone Paulette is stalling out south of the Azores and has a medium chance of regaining some tropical characteristics during the next few days. And a wave entering the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days.