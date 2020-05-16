OJ McDuffie Catch 81 Foundation and Holy Mackerel Restaurant Team Up To Provide For BBBS Families

Members of the team at Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward recently delivered 20 free meals and 20 $100 Publix gift cards to families in the program who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The gift cards were purchased and donated by the O.J. McDuffie Catch 81 Foundation and meals were provided by Holy Mackerel restaurant in Wilton Manors. In addition, Holy Mackerel, which will open for business on Tuesday per state guidelines, also has provided fresh groceries from its Green Market.

“I’m so encouraged to see organizations like Catch 81, Holy Mackerel and Big Brothers Big Sisters stand together to better the lives of those in desperate need,” said Chad Van Horn, Esq., vice-chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward Board of Directors. “I’m so grateful to my friend O.J. McDuffie and the folks at Holy Mackerel for their inspiring generosity. ”

The generosity will continue as Big Brothers Big Sisters will deliver meals provided by Holy Mackerel to 40 families per week throughout the month of May.

“At a time when our families are facing dire food insecurity, I couldn’t be more proud of Chad’s leadership in putting this food distribution together, our BBBS staff who volunteered to deliver meals, and the wonderful members of our community who are providing the support – Holy Mackerel and the O.J. McDuffie Catch 81 Foundation,” said Ana M. Cedeño, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “I particularly want to encourage our community to support Holy Mackerel as it reopens.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit www.bbbsbroward.org or call (954) 584-9990.