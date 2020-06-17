Home Coronavirus ‘Of Course Not’: Fauci Says He Personally Wouldn’t Attend Trump’s Tulsa Rally,...

‘Of Course Not’: Fauci Says He Personally Wouldn’t Attend Trump’s Tulsa Rally, Citing Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health arrives for the daily coronavirus task force briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

   Days before he is scheduled to take the stage in Tulsa at the first “Keep America Great” rally since the novel coronavirus pandemic altered everyday life, President Trump and his campaign are already expecting a roughly 19,000-seat arena to be packed with supporters. But one notable public figure won’t be in attendance on Saturday: Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert.

“No,” Fauci responded when asked by the Daily Beast if he would personally make an appearance at the rally.

“I’m in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,” Fauci, 79, said in an interview published Tuesday night. He added that in the case of Trump’s rallies “outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd” and “crowd is better than big crowd.” It is unclear if Fauci had been asked to go or if he ever planned on attending.

Saturday’s gathering, which is slated to be held indoors at the BOK Center, has alarmed health officials and local leaders in Tulsa. Some have worried that it could not only further inflame racial tensions as protests over racism and police brutality continue nationwide in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death but also contribute to the spread of the virus as Oklahoma sees a surge of new cases.

