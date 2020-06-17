‘Of Course Not’: Fauci Says He Personally Wouldn’t Attend Trump’s Tulsa Rally, Citing Coronavirus

“I’m in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,” Fauci, 79, said in an interview published Tuesday night. He added that in the case of Trump’s rallies “outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd” and “crowd is better than big crowd.” It is unclear if Fauci had been asked to go or if he ever planned on attending.

Saturday’s gathering, which is slated to be held indoors at the BOK Center, has alarmed health officials and local leaders in Tulsa. Some have worried that it could not only further inflame racial tensions as protests over racism and police brutality continue nationwide in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death but also contribute to the spread of the virus as Oklahoma sees a surge of new cases.