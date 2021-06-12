Nutella Cookies Recipe (Video Recipe)

Homemade nutella cookies recipe
Nutella cookies are definitely a must-try! Hence, this is one of my all-time favorite recipes. Because the cookies all the time turn around perfect chocolaty clouds. On the other hand, they are perfectly tender, in a way that they melt in your mouth. But don’t be fooled, they are still dense and hearty, that you would have to wash them up with a glass of milk, coffee, or tea.
This recipe is so chocolaty, and that obviously my favorite part. Equally important is that this store so well at room temperature, so you can always have them on hand. I like to enjoy mine with a bit more Nutella or peanut butter on top.
What is Nutella?
It is a sweetened cocoa spread made from hazelnuts. It is being manufactured in Italy, by Ferrero, which is the 3rd largest chocolate producer in the world.
The chocolate and hazelnut spread is consumed in many ways, but most common is on toast, waffles, pancakes, French toast. Similarly, it is being used as a sweet dip for fruits or churros. It is also used in baking, cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, and many other concoctions!
What do you need to make homemade nutella cookies recipe
- Unsalted Butter: First, the butter needs to be softened to room temperature. This way it will blend perfectly with the other ingredients and create that tender and dense crumb that we all love so much.
- Nutella: Obviously the star of the show here. Equally important is to make sure it is of room temperature and make sure you give it a good stir before scooping it from the jar.
- Light brown sugar: I love baking with brown sugar, either light or dark. As a result, the cookies are moister and chewier.
- White granulated sugar: On the other hand, the white sugar makes them crispier by absorbing the moister from the dough.
- Large Egg: The egg acts as a binder in this recipe.
- All-purpose white Flour: For a fluffier texture, make sure to sift the flour first.
- Cornstarch: It is being used to create a crumbly and tender texture.
- Salt: Intensifies the taste of chocolate.
How do you make nutella cookies from scratch
- Gather the ingredients: First, start by gathering the ingredients and organize your working area so everything is on hand. Equally important is to make sure that the ingredients are at room temperature.
- Combine wet ingredients with sugar: The second step is to whisk the butter with the sugars until combined. Next, mix in the egg and after that add the Nutella.
- Add the dry ingredients: Finally, whisk in the flour cornstarch, and salt.
- Bake: Bake the cookies in the preheated oven (320 degrees F) for 7-10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!