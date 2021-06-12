Nutella Cookies Recipe (Video Recipe)

Homemade nutella cookies recipe

Nutella cookies are definitely a must-try! Hence, this is one of my all-time favorite recipes. Because the cookies all the time turn around perfect chocolaty clouds. On the other hand, they are perfectly tender, in a way that they melt in your mouth. But don’t be fooled, they are still dense and hearty, that you would have to wash them up with a glass of milk, coffee, or tea.

This recipe is so chocolaty, and that obviously my favorite part. Equally important is that this store so well at room temperature, so you can always have them on hand. I like to enjoy mine with a bit more Nutella or peanut butter on top.

Another great serving suggestion is to microwave the cookies for 30 seconds and after that top it with ice cream. This is a life-changing combo!